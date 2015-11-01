Arsenal to miss out on summer target as Inter match release clause

Premier League giants Arsenal are set to miss out on one of their key summer targets as Inter are ready to meet Ricardo Rodriguez’s release clause once the current campaign ends. The Swiss right-back was rumoured to be close to joining Inter in the winter transfer window, but Wolfsburg have not accepted to sell the player on loan.



In order to stick to FFP rules, in fact, Inter can only buy players on loan in the current transfer window and Wolfsburg are only open to sell the Switzerland International on a permanent deal.



Inter, however, are determined to make Ricardo Rodriguez one of their new players for the next campaign and will match the player’s € 22 million release clause in the summer when they won’t be required to follow the guidelines of FIFA in terms of economic restrictions.



Inter tried to sign the player on loan with option to buy earlier this January, but given Wolfsburg’s reluctance to sell the player on a temporary deal, Inter have postponed his arrival at the end of the season with Arsenal set to miss out on one of their key targets as Inter have already reached an economic agreement with the 24-year-old defender.

