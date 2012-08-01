Arsenal are set to offer Arsene Wenger a two-year-deal, according to the Mirror.

There’s more: the Gunners are set to go ahead irrespective of the result of today’s FA Cup Final, to be played against rivals Chelsea at Wembley.

As the Mirror reports, “there is still a view that Wenger has been remarkably loyal, consistent and they believe that with the right changes at the club they can challenge again.”

Wenger has had a poor season in charge, seeing his Arsenal side finish in fifth place in the Premier League table, out of the Champions League spots.

He is also accused of not wanting to buy the talent necessary to compete, as well as tactical stubbornness.

Wenger had recently told the media that

“My situation will be clear pretty soon, of course the hostility of some fans has not helped the lads but there are some technical responsibilities which

"I've rejected many offers to stay at Arsenal in the past and I'd like to coach Arsenal again next season. I hope I am going to be given a chance to do it. We are very disappointed for not having qualified for the Champions League but we have a FA Cup final to focus on now."