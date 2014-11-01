#Arsenal is set to open talks with Napoli for Lorenzo #Insigne. Gunners scouts have watched him yesterday against Chievo #transfers #AFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) February 20, 2017

Arsenal are ready to open talks with Napoli over star attacker Lorenzo Insigne, according to the latest reports.Italian journalist Nicolo’ Schira (see tweet below) confirms that the Gunners are very impressed by the Italian, whom they had watched by scouts on Sunday as the Partenopei cruised past Chievo 3-1.The 25-year-old scored in that game, adding to the seven Serie A goals he’d already contributed, alongside six assists. The Napoli playmaker has really turned things around over the last two seasons, after an ACL tear cruelly cut his 2014-2015 campaign short.The 25-year-old nabbed 12 Serie A goals last season, creating another ten with his tricky feet and excellent dribbling. Insigne attracted all manner of headlines last week when he helped Napoli temporarily take the lead at the Santiago Bernabeu with a heck of a long-range effort.Inter have recently been linked with him, as they’re looking for young, skillful and Italian players, a policy wanted by owners Suning. Beyond that, Chelsea and Juventus have also been involved, with Antonio Conte a major enthusiast.