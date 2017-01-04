

Reports from Tuttosport this morning claim that Arsenal and Juventus will look to do a player exchange in the summer involving Alexis Sanchez and Miralem Pjanic.



Reports emerged yesterday that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger had already spoken to the 26-year-old Bosinian Pjanic about a possible switch to England, with the player believed to be in favour of such a move. Whilst it seems impossible for any deal to be concluded in January, the Turin based journal now states that the Premier League side will wait until the end of the current campaign and use current Chilean playmaker Alexis Sanchez as bait.

The 28-year-old’s future at The Emirates is already in doubt with the player stalling on new contract talks due to excessive wage demands. Despite rumours linking him with a move to Manchester City to reunite with Pep Guardiola, Juve’s desire to bring him to back to Serie A may tip the balance in their favour.



Pjanic arrived in Turin from Roma last summer in a deal worth around £25 million, latest reports state that Arsenal was prepared to offer Juventus £28 million. Now there is a new factor in play and one that may just be acceptable to all parties.







Steve Mitchell @barafundler