Once again, Arsenal are being strongly linked to Juventus midfielderand according to Don Balon , The Gunners are going to use one of their current stars as bait to try to get him.

The portal understands that unsettled Chilean playmaker Alexis Sanchez will be used to try to bring the Bosnian international to The Emirates in the summer. The 28-year-old is unsettled in North London amid rumours of a refusal to accept an improved offer from the club which could see him departing at the end of the current campaign.



26-year-old Pjanic is believed to have already spoken to Gunners boss Arsene Wenger over a possible switch next season and the player is also thought to be in favour of any such move. The Bosnian international only moved to the Serie A champions last summer in a controversial deal from Roma and these latest reports suggest that his time in Turin could be a short one.