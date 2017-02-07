Arsenal, Tottenham target won’t hold new Real Madrid contract talks before the end of the season
07 February at 17:07Real Madrid star Isco Alcaron won’t be talking to his club about a contract extension until the season is over, Mundo Deportivo reports. The Spanish star is not happy with his status at the Santiago Bernabeu and is considering leaving the club at the end of the season, especially if he won’t be given more game time by Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.
Isco is a long-time target of Arsenal and Tottenham although many other European clubs have set sights on the former Malaga man.
Isco has reportedly informer the club that he only wants to focus on the current campaign and will only talk about a possible contract extension at the end of the season. Isco’s decision does not sound as a very good news for the Merengues given that the player’s contract expires in June 2018 and in case Real Madrid fail to reach an agreement in the summer they could be in danger of losing him as a free agent in summer 2018 with the player who would be free to negotiate a move to any other club from January 2018.
