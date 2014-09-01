Pablo Fornals. The 21-year-old Spaniard has been in great form for the Liga side this season and the Gunners are keeping close tabs on the player who has netted four times in 22 appearances for his club this season.

The Sun claims that the Premier League side will make a summer move for the youngster who has a release clause in his current deal thought to be worth somewhere in the region of £8.5-£10 million.



Fornals spent his formative years at Villarreal then moved to Castellon before arriving at Malaga and earning his first professional contract. This season has been the big turning point in his career however and his performances have are causing interest all around Europe.



Arsenal are believed to have been observing the player for several months now and boss Arsene Wenger has received favourable reports from his scouting team out in Spain.