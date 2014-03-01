Arsenal transfer boost as Juve ‘open to sell’ star winger if they sign Keita
30 July at 19:50Arsenal have just received a huge transfer boost in their chase for a new attacking winger. A host if big names are being linked with a move to the Emirates, including Riyad Mahrez and Juan Cuadrado.
The Algeria star is a transfer target of Roma as well, whilst the Colombian ace is contract with Juventus but could be leaving the club if the Old Lady completes the signing of Lazio star Keita Balde.
The bianconeri are in advanced talks over the signing of the 22-year-old who wants to move to Juventus and is only waiting for his club to reach an agreement with the Serie A champions.
Juve, however, have only offered € 20 million, whilst Lazio asking price is € 30 million.
Calciomercato.com has exclusively learned that the player has rejected a chance to move to West Ham and Napoli in order to join the bianconeri.
According to Ilbianconero.com Juventus would be open to sell Cuadrado if they manage to sign the product of Barcelona academy.
Cuadrado could be leaving Juventus for a fee between € 30 and € 35 million.
