Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has finally dropped the biggest hint yet that England midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain could now leave the club in the current transfer window. Having been adamant that none of the player who are entering the final year of their contracts would be sold, the Frenchman, when asked about Oxlade-Chamberlain, Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, replied; “One hundred per cent never exists in our job.”



Manchester City remain in pole-position for 23-year-old Oxlade-Chamberlain although Chelsea have also expressed their interest in the player. Wenger recently declared that; “I think all the three will stay. I will fight for them to stay”, but quickly added that; “the board has to, of course, agree with me. And if they don’t agree we have to consider it as well, and I will accept it. But the board is behind me on that.”



It’s understood that Oxlade-Chamberlain is refusing to commit to a new deal if the salary on offer is less that £100,000-a-week; an amount which Arsenal have not matched so far.