The Swedish international has recently been linked with Arsenal and Manchester United, as well as RBL’s Bundesliga rivals, Bayern Munich.

The Scandinavian attacking midfielder has had a difficult season, one riddled with injuries, but managed to rack up a massive 19 league assists last season.

Speaking to the Expressen, however, the 26-year-old denied that he was leaving because he didn’t get on with Coach Ralph Hasenhuttl.

“No, I have a great relationship with my coach,” he said.

“I understand there will be speculation when I am not playing, but I am enjoying my time at the club.

“We will continue to write history and aim at winning the Europa League.”

He has qualified by RB Leipzig to the Europa League quarter-finals, defeating Roberto Mancini’s Zenit.

The Swede was recently linked to Arsenal again

“He is still a guy who really wants to go to the Premier League. He was very upset when Arsenal’s offer was turned down straight away by Leipzig.

“I think (Arsenal) will come back in for him because he has got a lot of talent.”

by German expert Rafa Honigstein, who said: