Arsenal unveil their first January signing - photo
05 January at 20:30
Arsenal have made their first signing of January but unfortunately for their disgruntled fans, it’s a new Emirates Airbus A380 to transport them to Champions League games.
The new aircraft was unveiled earlier today and has the images of Olivier Giroud, Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Hector Bellerin and Santi Cazorla displayed on the outside.
Their first trip in their new transport will be in February when they face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of this year’s competition.
The aircraft boasts a shower spa where players will be able to freshen up and an on board entertainment system that boasts 2500 TV and radio channels. The plane also has a fully functioning bar and a seating area for the players to relax in.
After coming back from three goals down to grab a point at Bournemouth on Tuesday evening, Arsene Wenger’s side’s Premier League title credentials have once again been brought into question. Before their Champions League campaign resumes, they face games against Swansea City, Burnley and Watford where it is expected to be “plane” sailing.
