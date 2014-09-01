Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has been speaking at his press-conference ahead of Saturday’s Premier League clash at The Emirates against Bournemouth.



The French tactician has come in for huge criticism after his Gunners side capitulated at Anfield against Liverpool before the international break and he admitted that he has been feeling the pressure since the Merseyside massacre.



Wenger opened up by stating that; ““If it makes you happy that I suffer, I can tell you that you can be very happy. We have the opportunity to show that was an accident. There are teams not far from us who want to win the championship. We need to analyse well and respond well. We didn’t perform.”



Asked if he considered this latest situation as a full blown crisis he replied; “What’s important is to focus on what’s in front of you. We had a performance like that a few years ago at Liverpool, we played them again one game later and beat them at the Emirates”.



“Our performance was not good enough but that's sport. I love my players and I believe in my players. We want our fans behind the team. They can come to quick conclusions or they can see what’s happening and stand behind the team and that’s what we want.”