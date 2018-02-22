A devastating first-half performance by Manchester City has the runaway Premier League leaders in control at a semi-deserted Emirates Stadium.



The Gunners were out for revenge after last weekend’s Carabao Cup defeat at Wembley but the game was pretty much out of sight in the opening half-hour as the visitors scored three unanswered goals.



Let’s take a look at who was in hot form on a bitterly cold night in North London:



LEROY SANE: Two brilliant assists for the opening two goals then one for himself rounding off a scintillating display by the German.



BERNARDO SILVA: A wonderful opening goal from the Portuguese international set the visitors on their way.



DAVID SILVA: Scored his side’s second but that tells only half the story of a another magnificent display by the little Spaniard.



SERGIO AGUERO: Maybe not on the score-sheet yet but was simply unplayable in the opening 45 minutes.



HECTOR BELLERIN: It’s harsh to single out an Arsenal player as the whole side were outclassed from the first whistle but Bellerin was chasing shadows for an entire half.