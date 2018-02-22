Arsenal have won just two of their last 11 Premier League meetings with Manchester City, drawing five and losing four. Indeed, both teams have found the back of the net in eight of their last nine clashes in the Premier League.



Manchester City have won only one of their 20 Premier League away games against Arsenal (D7 L12) – winning 2-0 under Roberto Mancini in January 2013.



Manchester City could become the first side to beat Arsenal three times in the same season since Chelsea in 2005-06 – those three defeats also all occurred at different grounds.



Manchester City’s points total of 72 from 27 games is the most ever set by an English top-flight side at this stage of the season (3 pts for a win). If they win this game, it’ll match Arsenal’s Premier League tally from last season (75 points from 38 games).



Arsenal have recorded just two victories in their last 16 Premier League matches against fellow ‘big six’ teams (D6 L8). They beat Spurs in November 2017 and Man Utd in May 2017.