Arsene Wenger fielded a near full strength XI in the first leg but should ring changes here after securing a 3-0 win away from home.

Danny Welbeck will continue to lead the line as neither Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang nor Alexandre Lacazette are available for Arsenal.



The likes of Calum Chambers, Rob Holding, Sead Kolasinac and Reiss Nelson will hope for starts on Thursday, while Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been confirmed as a starter.



Santi Cazorla is injured for the home side but Aaron Ramsey is sidelined along with an ill Mesut Ozil.



Oestersunds' record away from home in the group stage was very mixed, manging just one win from three games. They have only lost one of their last seven matches on the road, but a trip to the Emirates is a completely different task altogether.



Arsenal has only lost one home game all season and it would be a real shock if Oestersunds inflicted their second. The Gunners have failed to keep a clean sheet in their last five home matches, which should at least give the visitors some belief.