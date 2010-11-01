Arsenal vs Bate Borisov: Confirmed lineups & live commentary

Welcome to our coverage of the final Europa League group stage fixture between Arsenal and BATE Borisov at the Emirates Stadium. Below is everything you need to know before and during the match.



This will be just the second meeting between these two clubs after their matchday two fixture earlier in the campaign. Arsenal went on to win 4-2 against their Belarussian opponents.



If the Gunners beat BATE, they will record 13 points after six Europa League group stage games, only Tottenham in 2013-14 will have ever picked up more points for an English side (18).



​Arsenal are already guaranteed to win their group, being only the second English club to finish top of the group in their debut Europa League campaign (after Man City in 2010-11). No English club has ever recorded more than 11 points in their debut EL season.

Arsenal are unbeaten at home in their last seven European group stage games (W5 D2), racking up 18 goals and conceding just three.



The north London side are without a goal in their last two European games, they’ve never failed to score in three successive matches in European competition.



​BATE Borisov have won just two of their last 24 European away games including qualifiers (D7 L15), although both of those victories have come in their last five outings.

The Belarussians have kept just two clean sheets in their last 26 European away trips (inc. qualifiers), conceding five goals last time out.



​BATE Borisov’s Aleksey Rios has provided three assists in the Europa League this season; only Raphael Holzhauser (4) and Sergio Canales (5) have more.



