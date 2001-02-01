Arsenal 0 - 0 Chelsea: Goalless at halftime

The Gunners won this exact fixture 3-0 last season, after a five game winless run against them in the Premier League at the Emirates (D3 L2).



In all competitions, no team has won more away games at the Emirates Stadium than Chelsea (5, level with Man Utd).



The last time Arsenal didn’t lose either Premier League meeting with Chelsea in a season was in 2011-12 (W1 D1), while the last time they kept a clean sheet in both league meetings was 1998-99.



​Arsenal have failed to score in seven of their last nine games against Chelsea in the Premier League, netting just four goals in total in this run.



There have been six red cards in the last seven meetings between these sides in all competitions, with Chelsea having a player sent off in each of the last three.



​Chelsea have lost their last two Premier League London derbies this season (vs Crystal Palace and West Ham). They’ve not lost three in a row since the 2001-02 season when they lost to West Ham, Charlton and Arsenal between October and December.



21 of Chelsea’s top-flight goals this season have come via Spanish players, more than any other side in Europe’s big five leagues.



This will be Arsene Wenger’s 60th meeting with Chelsea in all competitions – making them the side he’s faced the most as Arsenal boss (W22 D16 L21).



This will be the sixth meeting between Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte in all competitions since the start of last season, with the Chelsea boss managing just one win from the previous five (D2 L2).



​Cesc Fabregas netted 19 goals at the Emirates as an Arsenal player, however he’s yet to score there in the competition as an opposition player (three appearances for Chelsea).



