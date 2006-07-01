Arsenal vs Huddersfield Town: Confirmed lineups & live commentary

Welcome to our live coverage of Arsenal vs Hudderfield Town in the Premier League from the Emirates Stadium. Below you will find everything you need to know before and during the match.



Arsenal have won six of their last seven league games against Huddersfield Town (L1), although this is the first meeting in league competition since January 1972.



Huddersfield have won just one of their last 15 matches against Arsenal in all competitions (W1 D2 L12) – failing to win any of the last eight clashes.



The Terriers’ last away win against Arsenal came back in November 1954, winning 5-3. The west Yorkshire side have netted just four goals in their eight visits in all competitions since that win.



Only two teams have ever won their first ever Premier League game at the Emirates – West Ham in 2006-07 and Hull in 2008-09. The last seven teams on their first top-flight visit to the stadium have lost, by an aggregate scoreline of 2-20.



After winning their first two Premier League games, Huddersfield Town have only won two of their 11 matches in the competition since (W2 D3 L6).



Arsenal have won 11 Premier League home games in a row; their best run since winning 13 consecutively at Highbury between February and November 2005.



​Huddersfield have failed to score in six consecutive away matches in all competitions for just the second time in their history, also failing to score in six in a row between October and December 2002; their current goalless run stands at nine hours and 12 minutes.



Only one newly promoted Premier League side has ever beaten both Arsenal and Manchester United in a season – Peter Reid’s Sunderland side achieved this feat in 1996-97, although they were relegated at the end of that season.



Alexis Sanchez has been involved in 17 goals in 18 Premier League games against newly-promoted clubs (13 goals, four assists).



Huddersfield Town’s Tom Ince has attempted the most shots (30) without scoring a goal in the Premier League this season.



