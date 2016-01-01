Arsenal have been linked to Sebastien Corchia of Lille,

The Gunners are interested in the full-back in the eventuality that Hector Bellerin leaves in the summer.

The Barcelona target has been linked to a £35 million return to his former club, having also grown up in the Catalans’ famous Masia.

Corchia himself was rather coy about his prospects in a recent interview.

“I’ve never said that I wanted to quit this club,” Corchia is recently quoted as saying.

“That, I will have the possibilities [either to sign an extension or to leave].

“I feel like I’ve attained a certain maturity.”

Corchia is a recent French international, having been called up for his first cap last November.

The 26-year-old has taken some time to mature at Le Mans and Sochaux, but is now the kind of attacking full-back Wenger could do with.



Arguably one of Lille’s performers as the Dogues pulled clear of the relegation battle, the defender hasn’t missed a single Ligue 1 game during the current campaign.