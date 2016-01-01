Arsenal want French international to replace Barca target
05 May at 15:53Arsenal have been linked to Sebastien Corchia of Lille, according to Goal (via Le10Sport).
The Gunners are interested in the full-back in the eventuality that Hector Bellerin leaves in the summer.
The Barcelona target has been linked to a £35 million return to his former club, having also grown up in the Catalans’ famous Masia.
Corchia himself was rather coy about his prospects in a recent interview.
“I’ve never said that I wanted to quit this club,” Corchia is recently quoted as saying.
“That, I will have the possibilities [either to sign an extension or to leave].
“I feel like I’ve attained a certain maturity.”
Corchia is a recent French international, having been called up for his first cap last November.
The 26-year-old has taken some time to mature at Le Mans and Sochaux, but is now the kind of attacking full-back Wenger could do with.
Arguably one of Lille’s performers as the Dogues pulled clear of the relegation battle, the defender hasn’t missed a single Ligue 1 game during the current campaign.
@EdoDalmonte
Go to comments