Arsenal are interested in acquiring young Milan sensation M’Baye Niang, according to the latest reports.

He would allegedly be a target for June, with Wenger and the Gunners unable to guarantee that Alexis Sanchez will stay, and with Olivier Giroud’s future also in the balance.

They are apparently convinced that they can persuade Coach Vincenzo Montella, who has already let it be understood that Niang isn’t indispensable, playing Jack Bonaventura on the wing (where he didn’t do well, admittedly).

Niang isn’t untouchable, whether it’s because of his recent car accident or fears that the immature streak will return.

The 21-year-old hasn’t been performing of late, either. He hasn’t scored as of mid-October, and his performances have mostly been below-part since then. He has a total of three Serie A goals this season, and has also provided two assists.

Remember, the Corriere dello Sport claimed earlier this month that Milan were ready to make a €20m offer for Lazio’s Keita Balde, with the long-term ambition of replacing Niang.