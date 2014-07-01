According to reports in Mundo Deportivo, Arsenal have earmarked Milan striker M’Baye Niang to be the successor to Alexis Sanchez. The 28-year-old Chilean is stalling on a new deal at The Emirates and has been heavily linked to a move away from North London in the summer. The journal states that Gunners boss Arsene Wenger seems resigned to losing his highly-rated playmaker and that he is looking to Serie A for his replacement.



The 22-year-old Niang is also unsettled at his current club with coach Vincenzo Montella telling reporters after Monday’s 2-2 draw with Torino that the Frenchman must do more to merit a starting berth in the team. The player has had a mixed time in Italy since arriving from Caen in 2012. Two loan spells at Montpellier and Genoa were followed by some off-field indiscipline when he was caught on video jumping out of a hotel window into a swimming pool.