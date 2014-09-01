Arsenal are interested in signing

The French winger has mostly been a flop so far at the Camp Nou, going down to two injuries which have left him with only 170 minutes of Liga action under his belt.

Now, reports from Don Balon have the Gunners trying to reunite him with Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who also left Borussia recently so that he could join the North London side.

DB in fact claim that PME wants his former team-mate (who is 20) to join. Dembele was responsible for six total Bundesliga assists last season and played a starring role, enough to earn a huge €105 million move to the Camp Nou.

Yet he went down early in the season in a visit to Leganes, and has since sustained a second injury.

Trouble is, Arsenal are only willing to pay in the region of €55-60m.

Will they be able to pull it off? What does this say about Dembele’s future in Catalonia?