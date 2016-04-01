Arsenal want to solve defensive woes with €20m PSG defender
25 February at 11:47According to reports in Italy, Arsenal are interested in signing PSG left-back Layvin Kurzawa. Sport news outlet Sportmediaset claims that the Premier League giants are closely monitoring the former AS Monaco star who is impressing at the Parc des Princes so far this season.
The € 24-year-old is a long-time target of the Gunners who are reported to be willing to make an offer for the talented defender regardless who their next manage will be as Arsene Wenger’s future at the Emirates Stadium is under strict scrutiny.
Kurzawa has three goals and five assists in 20 appearances with the Ligue1 side so far this season and PSG are said to have slapped € 20 million price-tag on the talented left-back who joined PSG in summer 2015 for € 25 million.
The highly rated French defender has one goal in six appearances with his national team and his contract in Paris expires in June 2020.
