Arsenal warned as Juve consider Emre Can alternatives
18 April at 09:20Liverpool star Emre Can is a long time target of Juventus. The Old Lady has already offered the Germany International a € 5 million-a year deal for the next four years but the player has put Juve contract talks on hold.
Juventus’ ultimatum to the talented midfielder expired yesterday and Tuttosport analyzes the next step the Serie A giants will take.
According to the Turin-based paper the club’s CEO Beppe Marotta is still hoping that the player will eventually choose Juve but, in the meantime, he is looking at possible alternatives for the Germany International who is wanted by Bayern Munich as well.
The likes of Aaron Ramsey, Adrien Rabiot and Lorenzo Pellegrini are being monitored by the Old Lady. The Psg star is also wanted by Arsenal while Pellegrini can leave Roma in the summer if his € 25/30 million release clause is met.
Emre Can, however, remains the Old Lady’s priority even if Juventus’ ultimatum expired yesterday.
