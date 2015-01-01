Arsenal are scouting four major Serie A talents, including an AC Milan star,

The Gunners had scouts watching Sassuolo welcome Milan in yesterday’s controversial win over the Neroverdi, one which saw a solid Rossoneri side overcome their hosts despite some contested calls.

​Arsene Wenger’s side was particularly interested in Manuel Locatelli, who didn’t play despite enjoying a very positive season with the Rossoneri.

The academy product made a name for himself by starting a large chunk of the Diavolo’s games this season,

Otherwise, Arsenal also like three other youngsters, namely Matteo Politano, Domenico Berardi and Lorenzo Pellegrini. Berardi is said to be the subject of a gentlemens’ agreement with Juventus, although he has so far rejected moves there because of a concern about playing time.

Pellegrini is also liked by Juventus, but it is former club Roma who have first dibs on him, namely the right to sign the 20-year-old for a small sum, just above the €10m mark.