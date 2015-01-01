Arsenal watched Milan sensation, two Juve targets yesterday
27 February at 16:30Arsenal are scouting four major Serie A talents, including an AC Milan star, Tuttosport confirm today (via our page).
The Gunners had scouts watching Sassuolo welcome Milan in yesterday’s controversial win over the Neroverdi, one which saw a solid Rossoneri side overcome their hosts despite some contested calls.
Arsene Wenger’s side was particularly interested in Manuel Locatelli, who didn’t play despite enjoying a very positive season with the Rossoneri.
The academy product made a name for himself by starting a large chunk of the Diavolo’s games this season, even scoring a blinder against Juventus.
Otherwise, Arsenal also like three other youngsters, namely Matteo Politano, Domenico Berardi and Lorenzo Pellegrini. Berardi is said to be the subject of a gentlemens’ agreement with Juventus, although he has so far rejected moves there because of a concern about playing time.
Pellegrini is also liked by Juventus, but it is former club Roma who have first dibs on him, namely the right to sign the 20-year-old for a small sum, just above the €10m mark.
