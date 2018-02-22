After winning their first seven Premier League games against Watford, Arsenal have lost their last two against the Hornets in the competition.



In all competitions, Watford have won two of their last three games at the Emirates, and have won four of their last seven away at Arsenal (L3).



Watford could become only the third side to win back-to-back away Premier League games at the Emirates, after Chelsea in November 2009 and Swansea in March 2016.



The Gunners haven’t failed to score in any of their last 11 games against Watford in all competitions.



Since beating Arsenal 2-1 in January 2017, Watford have lost their last six Premier League games in London, conceding 17 goals in that run (2.8 per game).



Arsenal have conceded in each of their last 11 Premier League games. They last had a longer run without a top-flight clean sheet between April and October 1988 (12 games).



Meanwhile, the north Londoners have also lost their last three Premier League games, last losing four in a row back in March 1995 under Stewart Houston.