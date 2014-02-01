Premier League giants Arsenal could be eyeing Real Madrid goalkeeper Keylor Navas as a replacement for Petr Cech and this could be a blow to Manchester United’s hopes of keeping David de Gea.

Navas, 30, finds his position as the first-choice stopper at the Bernabeu under threat, with Athletic Bilbao keeper Kepa being linked with a winter-move to Real Madrid. Navas has made just seven starts this season.

Marca suggest that the Los Blancos will look to bring in two new faces in January, with the first player to be a goalkeeper and the second one to be a forward. There have been doubts about Navas’ future and with Kepa being mooted for a move, the Costa Rican’s time in Madrid could be over soon.

Arsenal are scouring the market for replacements for the 35-year-old Cech and they could well make a move to sign Navas, a man they’ve already been linked to in the past.

Kaustubh Pandey