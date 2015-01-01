Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is keeping close eyes on new French scoring sensation Kylian Mbappe. The 18-year-old, who is currently playing for Ligue 1 side Monaco, has been compared to the legendary Thierry Henry and has also been causing a stir at Manchester City.



Appearing on the Ligue 1 show, Wenger described the youngster as; “Not exactly Thierry Henry but it is true that he has similar qualities and the future and talent is similar. The potential is similar, after that if he has the same level of motivation, desire and intelligence that Thierry has, and the next two to three years will tell us that, then he can be very promising.”



He continued; “The guys that have super talent are already playing at 18. Those who are not playing at 18 or 19 do not have that exceptional talent and he does play over here at the top level.” Mbappe made his top-flight debut for Monaco when he was just 16 and broke Henry’s record as the clubs youngest ever goalscorer when he netted against Troyes aged 17 years and two months.