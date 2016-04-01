Arsenal: Wenger calls Belotti rumours ‘fake news’
13 January at 23:01Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has denied that Arsenal have made an offer to sign promising Torino striker Andrea Belotti. The Serie A striker is probably the best Italian centre-forward at the moment, so much so the 23-year-old is tipped to become the next Christian Vieri.
Less than one week ago, Torino director of sport Gianluca Petrachi claimed that the Serie A side had refused a € 65 million bid of Arsenal for the talented centre-forward.
Belotti has just signed a new contract with Torino and his new agreement with the club includes a release clause of € 100 million which can only be activated by foreign clubs.
“Honestly, I believe that we should enjoy our present and I think that the player’s worth much more than that [€65m], Petrachi told Sky Italia last week. Their offer is not enough for us, Belotti’s worth much more. We are happy to have him with us, let’s see what will happen in the future.”
Wenger, however, has denied that Arsenal have ever made an offer for Belotti. The Frenchman has told British reporters that the reported offer for the Italian striker is a ‘fake news’
