Arsenal: Wenger discusses Oxlade-Chamberlain’s Liverpool move

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger talked to assembled media on Friday morning ahead of the Gunners Premier League clash against Bournemouth. The Premier League giants were trashed 4-0 by Liverpool before the International break and the French manager linked Arsenal’s latest blow with the transfer of Oxlade Chamberlain to Anfield Road.



"Even in the games, you sit there before the games and even in players' minds they have no clarity. Are they in? Are they out? Are they half in? Are they half out? Are they tapped up in the afternoon of the game by people who want to get them out?" Wenger said.



"You are not naive enough to think that will not happen. Have they been tapped up? Of course. But on the day of a game? I don't think so, I hope not. But it's inevitable."



Chamberlain joined Liverpool for € 38 million in the deadline day and Wenger seemed happy about the Premier League’s decision to anticipate the end of the next summer transfer window: "It's not the way to work and it's uncomfortable. Every single manager would agree that it's time to kick that out before the season starts and not continue to have players in the dressing room who are half out and half in”, the Frenchman said.

