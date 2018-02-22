Arsenal: Wenger explains why #WengerOut doesn’t bother him

Arsene Wenger says he's not taking criticism from Arsenal fans personally, telling Sky Sports he believes "it's not the person they hate, they hate the manager.”



Arsenal had lost six consecutive games before rebounding in an encouraging 2-0 win away to AC Milan in the Europa League on Thursday.



Before that game, the Arsenal Supporters Trust found 88 percent of its members want Wenger to be replaced as manager next season, with the longtime boss still yet to confirm his future plans.



But Wenger said he believes the fans are simply frustrated with the recent lack of form.



"It's not the person they hate, they hate the manager who doesn't deliver the performance," Wenger said. "I can make that difference.



"But I'm just unhappy that we lose the games. I want to win, win with style even, so it's very ambitious. When we don't do it of course I'm suffering like everyone else.



"Arsenal is 30 million people, it's not the suffering of one person, you want to make 30 million people happy and that's what you care about."

