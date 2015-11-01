Arsenal: Wenger guarantees Sanchez, Ozil will not be sold

Arsene Wenger has ruled out selling Alexis Sanchez or Mesut Ozil in January "unless something unbelievable happens."



Earlier this year, Wenger had opened the door for a potential January sale by saying it was "possible" Arsenal would try to cash in on the duo rather than allowing them to leave for free when their contracts expire in the summer.



However, he told a news conference on Tuesday that neither player will leave in the winter transfer window.



"Yes, I rule it out," Wenger said ahead of Wednesday's Premier League game against Huddersfield Town. "For me, they stay until the end of the season -- that's what I decided at the start of the season. They go into the final year of their contract.



"Will they stay longer? That's impossible to answer today because I don't know."



"As long as they are here, they have to give their best for the team and for the club. In my head, they stay until the end of the season. Unless something unbelievable happens, I don't think it should change."