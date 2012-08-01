Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger has stated that full-back Hector Bellerin will not be leaving the club to head back to Barcelona.

The 21-year-old, who was nurtured in the famous Masia academy, has been heavily linked with a return to the Camp Nou but speaking at his press-conference ahead of this weekend’s game against West Bromwich Albion, Wenger explained that; “Barcelona's alleged interest in Bellerin is very hard to take seriously. He has just signed a new contract and still has many years left on his contract”.



The player himself has also scoffed at reports that he is returning to Spain after committing himself to the north London club until 2023. This will not deter his former employer from continuing their quest to try to convince him to head to Catalonia as they search for a new full-back ahead of next season.



Bellerin has been with the Gunners since 2011 and has now made the right-back position his own at the club.