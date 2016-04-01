Arsenal: Wenger not worried about Alexis’ contract extension

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger has talked about the situation of Alexis Sanchez who is reportedly not open to sign a new deal with the Gunners. The Chile star’s contract at the Emirates Stadium runs until June 2018 and the former Barcelona star is said to be in two minds over his future at the club.



Talking to British media, however, Wenger has revealed not to be too worried about contract negotiations with Alexis Sanchez.



“I’m sure he wants to stay here, we’ll find an agreement. We are not afraid to spend money, but we have to respect our guidelines.”



​Sanchez is a transfer target of Juventus, PSG and Manchester City. Each one of these clubs would enter transfer talks with Arsenal and the player’s entourage if the two parties fail to reach economic agreement and put pen to paper on a new contract before the end of the season. If Arsenal and Alexis fail to agree to terms on a new deal, the player could leave the club as a free agent in summer 2018.

