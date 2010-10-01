Arsenal, Wenger on Sanchez: 'We have financial restrictions'

Alexis Sanchez' future with Arsenal has been a very hot topic of late in the English media as his contract is set to expire in 2018. Arsenal have been trying to get a contract renewal done but they also know that if they don't get him to extend his contract with the club, then this coming summer might be their last chance to cash in on him.



Here is what Arsene Wenger had to say on the matter : " Some people want Arsenal to give Sanchez whatever he wants but there are financial restrictions. We also have to take in consideration our other players salaries and find the right figure. We have to be objective and Sanchez is in an important player for us but every player has his price and we have to respect our financial capacities".



According to some English medias, it would seem that Sanchez is asking for 470 thousand euros per week as he wants to become one of the highest, if not the highest paid player in the EPL. His future remains in doubt as time is ticking away....