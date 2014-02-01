Arsenal-Wenger, Real Madrid might offer him a dream job: the latest
02 April at 21:45Arsene Wenger's future with Arsenal has been a hot topic of late as his future remains in doubt. According to the Mirror via AS.com, it seems like if Florentino Perez might offer Wenger a dream job come summer time. Perez is a huge admirer of Wenger and he might offer him a coaching or director job at Real.
Javier Matallanas of AS suggested that if Zidane does not win the league title or if Perez feels the need for a change, then Wenger would be high on their list.
Wenger's future remains undecided even if that will soon likely change ....
Arsenal are not having a great season as they are now 6th in the EPL standings behind José Mourinho's Manchester United. They have also been eliminated from the Uefa Champions league and are now at risk of not qualifying for next years Champions league competition. They also have to deal with a few difficult contract situations with Sanchez and Ozil this coming summer...
Go to comments