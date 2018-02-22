Arsenal, Wenger reveals: "Giroud did not really want to leave..."

Arsenal coach Arsene Wenger spoke about Walcott and Giroud as both players left the Gunners in January. Here is what he had to say on the matter as he spoke to the English press:



"Walcott? Everyone knows that Theo did not have any issues with the club. He wanted to leave to get more playing time. Giroud? Olivier did not want to leave Arsenal and he was very sad when he did leave. He asked us to leave but deep inside, you can tell that he wanted to stay with us...".



Walcott moved on as he joined Everton where as Giroud joined Antonio Conte's Chelsea. The little English winger scored 8 goals so far this season (for clubs and country) where as Giroud scored 10 overall goals in 2017-18. Arsenal are currently 6th in the EPL as they are well off the top 4 spots. They know that if they want to play UCL football next season, they will likely have to win the Europa league cup....