Arsene Wenger will decide his future after this Sunday’s Premier League clash against Manchester City. Despite recent reports stating that he was ready to sign a new two-year deal at The Emirates, the 67-year-old Frenchman is still not 100 per cent certain that he wants to remain on the bench in North London.

It’s understood that unrest from some supporters and the club’s embarrassing Champions League exit to Bayern Munich has caused Wenger to do some serious soul searching in recent weeks and that his future may even hinge on the outcome of this weekend’s game.



The journal claims that a win on Sunday will see Wenger put pen to paper on a new deal but another defeat may well see him walk away in May after 20 years at the helm. One of his former charges, Robert Pires recently declared that; “In my opinion, he will renew his contract, at least for one season. He is motivated and willing.”



“Arsene has an offer on the table. He has to sign it. He has the backing of the owner. The fans want to win the title and Arsenal are not doing that well. They are in the FA Cup semi-finals.



“He has to continue and if he does, he needs to change many things. That is the most important thing for him and for Arsenal. We will see what happens.”