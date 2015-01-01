Moussa Dembele. The

Arsenal has become the latest club to enter the race to sign Celtic striker. The Sunday Mirror claims that after his devastating hattrick in yesterday’s 6-0 Scottish Cup rout against Inverness Caledonian Thistle, the North London club are ready to make a £40 million offer to the Scottish giants to bring him back to the capital.

Celtic picked up the 20-year-old from Fulham for just £500,000 last summer and his outstanding form for the Hoops this season has alerted clubs in the Premier League. Chelsea and Manchester City are already monitoring his progress with West Ham United reportedly already having a £20 million bid turned down last month.



With Arsenal set to miss out on Real Madrid frontman Karim Benzema, boss Arsene Wenger has now reportedly turned his attention to one of Europe’s most in-form strikers as he with the Gunners ready to spend big in the summer to try to finally get their hands back on the Premier League trophy they last won back in 2004.