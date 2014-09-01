Arsenal, Wenger was impressed by Kane's performance
10 February at 20:10Arsenal faced Tottenham earlier on today in the English Premier league as Pochettino's side ended up winning 1-0 thanks to a Harry Kane strike. Here is what Arsene Wenger had to say to the English press after the game (via the DailyStar) as he spoke about the game :
" Critics after this loss? It happens, I don't think we lacked the hunger to defend today. We were playing against a great striker who has been on fire this season for Tottenham. He is one of the best players in the world as he is very hard to defend. He pretty much scores against everyone so it could happen. It doesn't mean that we lacked hunger because if not, every defender he faced lacks hunger. We had some chances but failed to score. I think we didn't do too bad overall but we failed to get any points at the end of the day".
Kane scored as he headed home a Davies cross early on in the second half. He has scored 32 goals in 33 games for Tottenham on the season as he has been on fire. With the loss, Arsenal are 6th in the EPL standings...
