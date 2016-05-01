Arsenal, Wenger: "We were disastrous today. I often think of the transfer market.."
27 August at 19:57Arsene Wenger spoke to Sky Sports (via DailyCannon) after his team's 4-0 loss to Liverpool, here is what he had to say on the matter: " We really did not put in a great effort, this result is a fair one based on our effort. We were just not good enough tonight. Overall we were absolutely disastrous. It is important to remain calm and get a little bit of distance".
"We had a small good spell but it wasn't enough. We need everyone to keep on believing and we have to remain very focused. We always want our fans to stay behind us since their support is very important for us. I am the problem? Well if so then it is what it is. We have to get ready for our next game and come back strong. Transfer market? We think a lot about this but it isn't the moment to talk right now.... ".
Arsenal are currently in 16th place as they have accumulated 3 points over the first 3 games of the season.
