Arsenal will lose money over €38m PSG, Chelsea target
16 April at 21:20Arsenal are set to make a loss if they sell PSG and Chelsea target Alexis Sanchez, the French media confirms.
L’Equipe write today (via Le10Sport) that the disappointed Arsenal star may not even be worth that much, despite scoring 22 goals in all competitions.
Were he to leave this summer, Alexis will have cost the Gunners €38 million, and the French daily confirms that the 28-year-old won’t cost any eventual suitors more than that.
The former Barcelona man is wanted by the likes of Juventus, Inter, PSG and Chelsea.
It looks like the Chilean is on his way out, with a recent Arsene Wenger quote indicating that negotiations had hit a snag.
The Premier League club was said to have offered Sanchez £300.000 a week to stay, but the French manager also added that he wouldn’t keep Sanchez if it destabilized the locker room.
“Some people tell me ‘just give him what he wants’,” Wenger is reported to have said, “But then you cannot respect anymore the wage structure and you put the club in trouble as well. Always, the club has to be the priority.
“I understand as well that top players is a big priority, but at the end of the day even for important players you can only pay as much as you can afford.”
