Arsenal are set to make a loss if they sell PSG and Chelsea target Alexis Sanchez, the French media confirms.

Were he to leave this summer, Alexis will have cost the Gunners

38 million, and the French daily confirms that the 28-year-old won’t cost any eventual suitors more than that.

The former Barcelona man is wanted by the likes of Juventus, Inter, PSG and Chelsea.

It looks like the Chilean is on his way out, with a recent Arsene Wenger quote indicating that negotiations had hit a snag.

The Premier League club was said to have offered Sanchez £300.000 a week to stay, but the French manager also added that he wouldn’t keep Sanchez if it destabilized the locker room.

“Some people tell me ‘just give him what he wants’,”

“I understand as well that top players is a big priority, but at the end of the day even for important players you can only pay as much as you can afford.”