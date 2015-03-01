Hector Bellerin. The Catalan side have been buzzing around the 22-year-old, who was a former graduate of their famed Masia youth academy.

Having recently signed a new six-year deal at The Emirates, Bellerin has always maintained that his future will be with the north London side but with his former club on the hunt for a new right-back this summer, his name was one at the top of the list.

The Gunners had slapped a £45 million transfer fee on the youngster and with Barcelona recently claiming that they would have to sell before they could buy new players ahead of next season, this amount has proven just too much for a club who are facing a financial crisis.



The journal now claims that the Blaugrana have turned their attention to Valencia’s Joao Cancelo, a player who has also been linked with Chelsea.