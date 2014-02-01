Arsene Wenger 'angry & disappointed' after 1-3 loss to Man Utd

Arsenal's French manager Arsene Wenger was visbly annoyed after having lost tonight's Premier League fixture at home at the Emirates Stadium by 3-1 against José Mourinho's Manchester United.



Wenger lamented his team's inability to make their chances pay stating that: "I don't know if you've watched many top-level games but when you have 33 shots at goal in a game of that stature it means that our dominance was top class. But I'm angry and disappointed because we had nothing to show for it. I am proud of their commitment and attitude, I feel sorry for the players that gave so much."



The Frenchman was particularly unhappy with the individual defensive errors from his players stating that: "I think we didn't start well at all at the back and we are guilty of that. Psychologically it was a big blow to go 2-0 down so early on - especially at home. We were too on the edge mentally maybe - you cannot be in a game like that. We played well but there is nothing more frustrating than when you have that quality of performance and nothing to show for it at the end. The attitude was impeccable until the end. But you cannot make the mistakes we made at the beginning."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)