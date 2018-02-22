Arsenal: Wenger releases updates on Lacazette and Wilshere ahead of AC Milan clash
While the 26-year-old Wilshere has returned from a host of injury struggles this season and from a loan spell at Bournemouth, he has impressed for the Gunners this season. He has appeared 17 times in the Premier League, scoring once and assisting twice. He has played eight times in the Europa League, scoring once and assisting once.
And with Wilshere drawing links with a host of other clubs including AC Milan, as his current deal at the Emirates is set to run out at the end of the ongoing season, there have been talks of Arsenal handing him an extention. Ahead of Arsenal's Europa League Round of 16 second leg game against Milan, Arsene Wenger clarified his stance on the same. The Frenchman said: "Nothing has changed for me."
"He hasn't renewed yet. But Jack will be free at the end of the season, we have made him an offer because I would want him to stay with us. He will do it."
The French manager did also talk about the availabilities of Arsenal stars for tomorrow’s game: “Mkhitaryan has settled in well, he has quality and plenty of European experience. I am not surprised by what he is doing. Lacazette? I think he will return to action after the International break. Pressure is no news for professional footballers. There are always uncertainties, there is always stress.”
“Everybody talks about the Champions League but there are great teams in Europa League as well: AC Milan, Borussia and Atletico are excellent teams. It’s hard to win this competition, I don’t care if we are the favourites we must always prove it and do our best.”
