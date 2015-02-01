Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke at a press conference on the eve of the Premier League challenge against Bournemouth. The topic of conversation was the disappointment of Alexis Sanchez, as the club failed to move the player during the summer market. "The player disappointed on the last day of the market? I'm not sure. I do not know whether he were disappointed or not. The players at this level, however, have a higher mental strength. They can be disappointed about something and still play.”

“If one loves football, he plays. Is it possible to lose him? I do not want him to leave, unless there is a substitute at his level. The chance that he will remain next summer? Yes, there is this possibility. He said he was focused on Arsenal and I believe him. He will be 29 years old in December and he knows at this point in the career, especially as football has evolved, one of the most important things is to have fun in your club.”