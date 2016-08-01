Arsene Wenger linked with Inter, AC Milan jobs
19 February at 10:25Arsene Wenger’s Arsenal contract runs until the end of the season and the Gunners are not likely to offer the Frenchman a contract extension. Many top-class managers are being linked with the Arsenal job, including Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and his AS Monaco counterpart Jardim. Wenger has already revealed that he won’t be quitting his managerial career should he fail to get a contract extension at Arsenal and there are many European clubs that could welcome his services at the end of the season.
According to a report of the Daily Star, AC Milan and Inter are among the clubs which could welcome the Frenchman’s services at the end of the season. Even if Pioli and Montella are doing quite an impressing job at the San Siro, the British tabloid believes that any of these two jobs might remain vacant at the end of the season.
At the moment we do not have any confirmation that either Montella or Pioli will leave their clubs at the end of the season but that could be no bad news for Wenger as Sevilla and Athetic Bilbao are also being linked with a move for Wenger should he leave the Emirates Stadium at the end of the season.
Go to comments