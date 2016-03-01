Arsene Wenger makes U-turn over his Arsenal future
30 March at 18:50The future of Arsene Wenger is still up in the air as the contract of the French manager in North London expires at the end of the season and a growing portion of Arsenal fans is pushing to see Wenger out of the club in June.
Arsenal have lost six of their nine games in all competitions and although they have qualified for the FA Cup semi-finals, they are currently out of the Champions League zone and are in serious danger of not qualifying for Europe’s elite competition.
Reports in England suggest the manager has been offered a new two-year deal and Wenger himself claimed a few weeks ago he had already taken a decision over his future.
Talking to media ahead of Sunday’s Premier League meeting between the Gunners and Manchester City, however, Wenger claimed his Arsenal future is not yet sorted.
"I've always been very clear in my mind. I will remain like that. I think it's a subject that at the moment is not sorted completely out. It's not, at the moment, the most important subject at the club”, Wenger told reporters.”
Which will be the manager’s future? Will he stay for one or two more years or will he leave the club at the end of the season? In case him and Arsenal part companies, Juve boss Max Allegri would be ready to takeover at Arsenal at the end of the season.
