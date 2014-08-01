Arsene Wenger openly admits he tried to sign Chelsea star twice

Arsenal and Chelsea are set for a Premier League reunion tomorrow with Antonio Conte who wants to ‘revenge’ the Blues’ 3-0 defeat suffered at the Emirates Stadium at the beginning of the season. Tomorrow’s Stamford Bridge clash will be very different from the one played in North London a few months ago and could have been even more different if N’Golo Kante would have played for the Gunners instead of Chelsea.



Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger, in fact, has openly admitted that he tried to sign the French International twice before he moved to Chelsea last summer.



“Kante had a tremendous impact for Chelsea in their last game against Liverpool. It’s not a coincidence that Chelsea sit first in the table, just like Leicester City did last season. I tried to sign Kante twice”, Wenger told British media today.



“The first time he was playing in France, the second time was last summer. I can’t reveal every detail, but his final choice is pretty clear to everybody now.”

