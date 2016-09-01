Arsene Wenger: "This is what I told Arsenal players at halftime vs Liverpool"

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger spoke with Sky Sports after the thrilling Premier League fixture at home at the Emirates Stadium against Liverpool which ended in a 3-3 draw.



The Frenchman lambasted his team's first half performance saying that: "In the first half we were paralysed and frozen. We played too deep. We gave too many balls away and looked second best everywhere. In the second half we have shown quality, character and played at our level. It was a thrilling game. At half time we would have taken the point so maybe it's a fair result. We are the team that has won the most points from losing positions and you can see why."



The former Monaco manager then revealed what he told his players at half time: "I told the players the good thing is we are only 1-0 down, we had a great opportunity to create a different phase. What we did was not good enough, we had nothing to lose, we wanted to go for it but at half-time we were only 1-0 down, it could have been game over. We showed quality and character in the second half. We played inhibited in the first half."

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)